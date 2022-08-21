What Can the City Do For You?

By Michele E. Buttelman

The city of Santa Clarita prides itself on the services it provides residents. Many Santa Clarita residents aren’t aware of the depth and breadth of many services offered by the city. Here’s a short look at “What can Santa Clarita Do For You?”

Santa Clarita Transit offers Dial-a-Ride service to seniors age 60 and older as well as to residents with disabilities. Photo City of Santa Clarita.

Transportation

Adrian Aguilar, Transit Manager for Santa Clarita Transit, said Santa Clarita operates a fleet of 121 buses, the majority of which fueled by CNG, compressed natural gas, on local routes throughout the city.

“We use renewable natural gas, it is not fossil fuel based,” Aguilar said. “It is methane that is captured from landfills and dairy farms.”

The buses, equipped with fabric seats, are cleaned daily.

“Our goal is to make the buses as inviting as possible,” he said.

Fares are paid by TAP card or exact change. A one trip fare is $1, day passes are $2.50 and a monthly pass is $34.

To plan your bus trip visit santaclaritatransit.com/resources/trip-planner/.

The city also offers commuter bus service to Westwood and Century City, downtown Los Angeles, Warner Center and to the North Hollywood Red Line light rail station.

Fares are $3 to $4.50 each way depending on the route with a variety of monthly pass options.

In addition, the city also provides a Dial-a-ride service for seniors and the disabled.

It is a curb-to-curb service that will pick you up and take you anywhere in the city,” Aguilar said. Trips can be booked from one to seven days in advance.

Aguilar says trips can be booked for any purpose.

“If you have a medical appointment, want to get your hair done, go to the Senior Center for lunch…” he said.

Fares are $2 each way.

“This is an option for people to stay mobile, socialize, be able to get around,” Aguilar said.

You must pre-register to use the service and meet eligibility requirements.

Visit santaclaritatransit.com/services/dial-a-ride-asi/ or call (661) 294-9327 for more information.

Santa Clarita Transit offers free local rides to those aged 60 and over, and reduced fares on commuter routes. Seniors can also request personal senior travel training to learn how to ride the bus. Call (661) 294-1287.

The Summer Beach Bus will operate Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4. The bus travels to the Santa Monica Pier from several pickup locations in Santa Clarita. Visit santaclaritatransit.com/routes-schedules/beach-bus/ for more information.

Resident Service Center

An easy way to find out about many services offered by the city of Santa Clarita is to access the Resident Service Center portal online at santa-clarita.com/RSC.

Want to report an overflowing trash bin at your local bus stop?

Need to report graffiti in the neighborhood?

Annoyed at the pesky pothole on your street?

Street light out?

Did a Santa Clarita transit bus drive right past you as you waited at the bus stop?

Do you have a question on building permits or fees?

The online Resident Service Center is available 24/7 to report complaints, make support requests and to ask questions, however, responses will only be available during normal city business hours.

The top five requests made on the website are: city jobs, schools, how to sign up for city emails, oil disposal and bulky item pickup.

“The Resident Service Center is there for residents to submit help tickets and for staff to coordinate with them one on one to resolve any issues they have,” said Kevin Strauss, communications specialist for the city of Santa Clarita.

Green Santa Clarita

Laura Jardine, administrative analyst for the City of Santa Clarita, said Green Santa Clarita is part of the Environmental Services Department.

“Green Santa Clarita helps residents to live a more sustainable life,” Jardine said.

Green Santa Clarita works with Los Angeles County to offer three free household hazardous waste and e-waste roundups per year and offered the first free document shredding event, Aug. 20.

Plans are being drawn up to offer two free shredding events a year, said Jardine.

Green Santa Clarita hosts free household hazardous waste and e-waste collections three times a year and is hosting its first free shredding event on Aug. 20. Plans are to offer free shredding events twice a year.

A free tire disposal event will be held on Aug. 27.

Jardine said the free bulky item pickup service, one of the most popular services according to the RSC, is important for Santa Clarita residents.

“Not only is it a convenient and free service through the city and the waste haulers but it helps deter illegal dumping,” she said. “It’s easy to get rid of these items.”

Currently residents can have three items picked up four time a year.

Residents can avoid scenes like this by scheduling four pickups a year for discarded furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items. Photo Jordan Lyons.

“That is 12 items a year including mattresses, furniture, appliances, microwaves and small electronic items,” Jardine said.

To schedule a bulky item pickup call (661) 259-2398 or schedule online at WM.com.

For residents able to haul items, the Waste Management disposal yard at 25772 Springbrook Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will accept bulky items as well. Be prepared to show your ID and give information about your Waste Management account.

Other popular programs from Green Santa Clarita include the Earth Day/Arbor Day celebration in April, the annual River Rally cleanup event and the Bike to Work Challenge.

“We will be hosting our 27th annual River Rally event on Saturday, Sept. 17,” Jardine said.

To volunteer for the River Rally cleanup visit santaclaritavolunteers.com.

City Hall Ceremonies has performed more than 300 weddings since the service was kicked off on Valentine’s Day in 2020. Photo City of Santa Clarita.

City Hall Ceremonies

Santa Clarita City Clerk Mary Cusick, said the best part of her job is performing weddings.

“This is one of the most joyous parts of my job,” she said.

In addition to Cusick, the Assistant City Clerk Amanda Santos can also perform marriage ceremonies.

Cusick said the program came about after a team-building exercise within the Administrative Services Department.

“We laid out a plan that didn’t add staff but brought this amazing service that is being so well used,” Cusick. “I am honestly flabbergasted at the success we have had in this short time, a little over two years.”

City Hall Ceremonies was kicked off on Valentine’s Day in 2020.

To date more than 315 marriage ceremonies have been held at City Hall.

In addition, the clerk’s office has issued 547 marriage licenses.

Fees for the service include:

Marriage license $85.

Marriage ceremony $73.

Administrative fee $39.

Notary fee $30 for two signatures.

There is no charge for use of a bouquet, boutonniere and décor.

“We are the only city in Los Angeles County that offers a one stop license and marriage ceremony,” said Cusick.

For more information visit santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/administrative-services/city-clerk/city-hall-ceremonies