Arthur Saginian | Sex Education Nothing New

Ms. Diane Zimmerman (letters, Aug. 3) took a shot at our government-run school system and the stuff they’re pumping into our children’s heads, which, according to Ms. Zimmerman, amounts to pornography. I’m not quoting you, Ms. Zimmerman. It’s my interpretation of your written words. That’s how I read you. Fair enough?

I was educated in parochial schools in the 1960s and 1970s and even THEY taught us sex education way back THEN. Far from being traumatized, most of us were nodding off in boredom because we had already seen so much more of the stuff from friends and family. Yeah, dad’s Playboy and Penthouse magazines in the bathroom. Yes, we were quite “advanced,” enough to remember people like you pointing at us with grimaces, calling us “dirty little boys.” We laughed them off as we consumed the flesh.

Contrary to Ms. Zimmerman’s ominous warnings of it taking years to unravel the psychological damage done by “audio/video sexual abuse,” it took years for us to unravel the sweet mysteries of human sexuality to which we were introduced in grade school. Your writings, Ms. Zimmerman, remind me of the stiff, stern, crusty, judgmental nuns we had to endure in our youth, who, by the way, left us more traumatized than images of two people “getting it on.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita