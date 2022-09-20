Brian Richards | Election Denial Is Treason? OK Then!

The left can’t run on the economy. They can’t run on the border or on crime. They can’t run on anything productive they’ve done because nothing productive exists. Instead, they must create an enemy to convince gullible Americans that only they can be the saviors of our republic (we’re not a democracy).

Unfortunately for us, the guy in Viking horns happened and it gave the Democrats the catnip they so eagerly search for to dangle to the public. They claim that anyone who has the temerity to question the 2020 election is guilty of supporting an insurrection against our government. That anyone who has legitimate questions about the administration of the election is guilty of treason. Naturally “Bringing the country together Biden” has thrown the apolitical, yeah right, Department of Justice at the problem and we are witnessing a purge of any dissenting opinion of the “most secure election in history.” Free speech be damned!

OK, I’ll play. Anyone who denies election results is a traitor. The left can have Donald Trump’s scalp, but look who we get?

In both 2013 and in 2016, President Joe Biden claimed that Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election. In May 2019, Biden said he “absolutely agrees” that Trump is an “illegitimate president.” Al Gore claimed he would have won the 2000 election if every vote was counted. Hillary Clinton claimed the Supreme Court stole the election from Al Gore.

In 2006 Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean said the 2004 Ohio election result was not fairly decided. Bernie Sanders said the voting machines in 2004 couldn’t be trusted because there was no paper trail. In 2017 Jim McGovern, Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, Raul Grijalva, Sheila Jackson Lee, Barbara Lee and Maxine Waters ALL objected to the 2016 election and they objected to the electoral votes of several states. Waters, in the grandest display of her ignorance, objected to Wyoming’s slate of electors. Wyoming!

In September 2017, Hillary Clinton said she would not “rule out” questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election. In October 2020, Clinton claimed that the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying, “We still don’t really know what happened.” This is election denial in its purest form, is it not?

Then we have Stacey Abrams claiming her bid for Georgia governor was stolen from her. Senators Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker all chimed in that the election wasn’t fair and that Brian Kemp was not the legitimate governor.

It’s factual that Democrats have a long history of objecting to election results. They seem to do it every time they lose, but that’s another topic.

But it’s not illegal to question an election. In fact, it’s our First Amendment right to state as much. However, if the left wants Trump’s head on a spike in the middle of the town square we’ll agree to those terms if we can have the proverbial heads of everyone else who has questioned an election result. The so-called most secure election in history was fraught with extra legislative decrees that were clearly unconstitutional. The left used the bodies of dead COVID victims to push for these changes to election law and they will use a two-hour riot on Jan. 6 to push for more in the future. I guess this makes me an election denier, just like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch