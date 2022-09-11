Diane Zimmerman | Let’s Play Baseball

Another tribute to Mr. Vin Scully: First, I want to thank Lois Eisenberg and Ron Singerman for their tributes to this wonderful man who had the ability to bring us ALL together (except Giant fans and a few others). My love for this man began when I was 8 years old. Let’s just say that my Dad and I sat in our patio, each on a hammock with a huge radio between us. (That will give you some idea of how long ago.) Of course, we were fortunate enough to graduate to TV. Or was that fortunate? Hmm.

I, like Ron Singerman, had a scorebook and kept score at every game my Dad and I listened to together. This amounted to a great number of games and a great number of scorebooks. At the age of 11 I could give you stats on every single Dodger.

So much more I could say but this is about celebrating Vin Scully.

NO one can ever replace Vin Scully as an announcer. Young announcers need to stop trying to be like him and just be themselves. I think too many ruin their chances by not being natural in their delivery. Vin would have wanted them to be themselves and follow in his great footsteps by loving the game and the fans the way he did.

Below are a few of the Vin Scully quotes I found on “A-Z Quotes”:

“As long as you live, keep smiling because it brightens everybody’s day.”

“I would always say to kids, don’t be afraid to dream, because it can happen.”

“Some people die twice: once when they retire, and again when they actually pass away. Fear of the first one is a big incentive for me to keep going.”

“I have to go over my carefully prepared ad-libs.”

“The ability to throw 100 mph cannot be taught, cannot be learned, it can only be God-given.”

So many more. Really love this last one:

“I was saying on the air: ‘Victorino used the Twitter and he sent a twit to tell the fans he was coming.’ Well, the city went hysterical. The sky nearly fell down from laughter. I always thought that if you are going to use Twitter, it’s going to be a twit. Why would it be a tweet?”

Thank you for every great moment you let us spend with you, Vin.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita