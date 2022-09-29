Doo Wop Project comes to PAC at COC

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The Broadway stars of the Doo Wop Project are coming to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday at 8 p.m. 

Featuring Tony-nominated stars and cast members from Broadway hits like “Motown” and “Jersey Boys,” these vocalists unite to bring a contemporary spin to the classic doo wop artists like The Del Vikings, The Belmonts, The Four Seasons, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers and more.  

Tickets ($30-$60) can be purchased at pac.canyons.edu/shows/doo-wop.php. To learn more about The Doo Wop Project, visit www.thedoowopproject.com. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS