Doo Wop Project comes to PAC at COC

News release

The Broadway stars of the Doo Wop Project are coming to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Featuring Tony-nominated stars and cast members from Broadway hits like “Motown” and “Jersey Boys,” these vocalists unite to bring a contemporary spin to the classic doo wop artists like The Del Vikings, The Belmonts, The Four Seasons, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers and more.

Tickets ($30-$60) can be purchased at pac.canyons.edu/shows/doo-wop.php. To learn more about The Doo Wop Project, visit www.thedoowopproject.com.