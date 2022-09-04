James T. Neavitt | How Many Deaths?

Letters to the Editor
How many more must die before L.A. County puts speed bumps or other safety measures on San Francisquito Canyon Road? 

Please put the word out. I travel to my home every day in Santa Clarita on San Francisquito Canyon Road. I often see people speeding, passing over the yellow line and missing turns. 

In the four years living on San Francisquito Canyon Road, I have had accidents into my fence and property four times and one directly across the street where I pulled three children, including a baby, out of the turned-over vehicle. No one died, luckily.

James T. Neavitt
Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

