James T. Neavitt | How Many Deaths?

How many more must die before L.A. County puts speed bumps or other safety measures on San Francisquito Canyon Road?

Please put the word out. I travel to my home every day in Santa Clarita on San Francisquito Canyon Road. I often see people speeding, passing over the yellow line and missing turns.

In the four years living on San Francisquito Canyon Road, I have had accidents into my fence and property four times and one directly across the street where I pulled three children, including a baby, out of the turned-over vehicle. No one died, luckily.

James T. Neavitt

Santa Clarita