Judy Reinsma | Too Much Danger in the Canyon

With the closure of Interstate 5 (last week) for construction between the hours of 11:59 p.m. to 10 a.m., the volume of traffic on San Francisquito Canyon road has greatly increased. I can only assume this is due to the closure, since the traffic returned to normal after 10 a.m. this morning. In addition, big trucks have been coming down the canyon, a rare occurrence as trucks are not supposed to use this road. A sign at Copper Hill Drive states “NO TRUCKS,” but I do not know if there is a similar sign at the northern end of the road.

As was evidenced by the horrific accident a short while ago, this is a very dangerous road. We experience numerous accidents every year, and are also impacted, as residents, by the recklessness and speeding of many drivers. Perhaps the Highway Patrol can increase its presence during this closure. It would help, I am sure.

I hope this freeway repair goes quickly, and that the many drivers who are now using San Francisquito Canyon Road as a detour are safe. We do not need any more people dying while driving the canyon.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita