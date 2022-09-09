Larry Moore | Am I a Fascist Because Joe Says So?

Really? The president just called me a fascist. No, make that a semi-fascist. Does that mean I’m a fascist-in-training or I’m only half a fascist? During my 76 years on this Earth, nobody has ever called me that. How have I sunk so quickly into the morass of fascism? Maybe it was my brief stint as a deplorable back in 2016. I have apparently morphed into something much more heinous. Funny though, I haven’t really changed my world view. People usually don’t after 75. I still believe in the rule of law, the Constitution, secure borders, a strong military that acts as a deterrent, low taxes, energy independence, gas-powered vehicles, safe cities, woke-free, good public schools, honoring our past and veterans…in other words, strong, conservative values.

If this makes me a fascist, then I’m probably using the wrong dictionary to define the word. Maybe the president should have looked at a dictionary before he so flippantly and callously tossed around that hateful term to describe half of our country. But then, he doesn’t write his own speeches, does he?

Larry Moore

Valencia