Local teen releases second novel, ‘Warning of the Ultimate Element’

News release

Local teen Alessandro Concas has released his follow-up novel, “Warning of the Ultimate Element” in the children’s series “Life of Time Cat.”

The published author of two children’s books (“The A to Zs of Fighting Boredom” and “Life of the Time Cat: Rise of Catastrophyre”) adds another dimension to the tales of the “Time Cat,” a proclaimed owner and protector of space. Concas’ new novel takes young readers on a journey through time and space as Time Cat continues to protect the universe from dark forces.

“My new book is an incredible read for that special youngster in your life,” said Concas, 13. “I guarantee that my book will bring happiness to children ages 7 through 12.”

Living in Valencia, the entrepreneurial-minded teen is the son of artist and businesswoman Oksana Kolesnikova and a student at Rio Norte Junior High School. One summer, then-8-year-old Concas found himself a little restless and used his free time to write his first book, “The A to Zs of Fighting Boredom.”

He contributes proceeds from book sales to welfare organizations and his school’s fundraisers while also saving a portion of the funds for his college tuition.