Olive Branch Theatricals invites community to open house

Theater news
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Olive Branch Theatricals, a performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3412.  

The open house is free to the public. OBT’s President/CEO Musette Caing Hart says musical performances by OBT’s community singing group The Collective, prize drawings and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will highlight the special event.  

“This is a fun opportunity for us to share our exciting plans for expanding the fun experience of attending and participating in community theater,” said Caing Hart. “Our new leadership team is dedicated to reinforcing the positive legacy of OBT’s founders by providing local theater fans with high-quality entertainment.”  

Among the musical performances planned is a preview of the nonprofit OBT’s next production. “We have started casting and we will formally announce the name of the show that night,” said Caing Hart. “We feel the community will be extremely excited to hear and meet the cast they will see on stage in November.”  

To learn more about upcoming productions, donations and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS