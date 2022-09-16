Patti Rasmussen | An Endorsement for Teresa Todd

This is my endorsement of Teresa Todd for the William S. Hart Union High School District – Trustee Area 3. I have known Teresa for many years. My relationship with her started with her position as a board member for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. She then went on to become the first media liaison for the Hart district. She has served on PTAs, nonprofit boards, been nominated for Woman of the Year and works to keep her neighborhood safe by serving on the Placerita Canyon Property Owners Association.

Teresa wants what we want: A strong educational system for our kids, grandkids and the ones who live next door. Boundaries were drawn a few years ago in response to a potential lawsuit. Area 3 includes Placerita Canyon, Circle J, East Newhall, Friendly Valley, River Village and pockets of Canyon Country. Through a series of appointments and canceled elections, four members of the governing board – not voters – have decided who represents this area for 13 years. This year will be the first election for Trustee Area 3 since it was formed.

Rest assured Teresa will be a strong advocate for the children and parents at all the district junior high and high schools regardless of where they live.

We need to talk about how education can be safer and more effective and bring our schools back to the No. 1 spot they held for years. Teresa is willing and ready to listen to your concerns and act on them.

I hope my fellow voters in Area 3 vote Todd on Nov. 8. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Patti Rasmussen

Santa Clarita