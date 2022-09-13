Rob Kerchner | Description of a Double Standard

One guy strong-arms Ukraine into firing the prosecutor investigating his son’s company, and brags about it, on camera…

Crickets.

But when the other guy asks Ukraine about it…

Impeachment! You can’t influence Ukraine!

One gal puts classified documents on the illegal server she cooked up to hide her shenanigans… and the FBI carves out an exception.

But when the other guy leaves office with his own presidential records… Send in the FBI!

One gal not only encourages, but even helps fund deadly riots that go on for months…

Crickets. Instead they make her vice president in a statistically aberrant (ahem) election.

But when the other guy complains and asks his supporters to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard… He’s an insurrectionist!

See how this works?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia