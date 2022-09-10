Robert Lamoureux | Which gear is best for a pool valve job?

Question: Hi Robert, my name is Neil S. and I live in Stevenson Ranch with a pool, for the last 20 years. The pool is due for updated valves and I want to get it all automated so I’ve found two companies. Jandi and Pentair both are on my radar so can you please weigh in with your expertise, on one or the other, which I should go with?

Answer: Neil, both manufacturers make great products, but I tend to favor Jandi more. You must consider the amount of functions you’re looking at, the quantity and brand of pumps you currently have, whether or not you have a blower, pool light and possibly a jacuzzi. Each of these pieces of equipment must end up being compatible with the brand you go with, so that will be the first order of business, to gather all of this info and then cross check before you buy and install.

Jandi tends to be a bit more liberal with the equipment that it is compatible with, which makes the job easier ultimately, if you are installing on existing equipment. Be sure to check the in-depth information such as not only if it will turn the equipment on and off but will it operate multiple functions as well.

I recommend either speaking to each manufacturer’s customer service and cross check this information, or you can also go to pool supply/install locations and do some homework there. Depending on the age of your pumps and whether or not you have variable speed pumps, I recommend that this is the only type you have if at all possible. They recirculate at low speed for a majority of the time, then high speed at off-peak hours, which is most efficient. Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].