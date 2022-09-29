Romantic comedy ‘Beau Jest’ opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Director Laurie Morgan is no stranger to the Santa Clarita Valley artistic scene, having been active as a singer, actress and director since the 1970s. She has worked as an actress in both film and television series. In the late 1990s, she began directing and performing in a multitude of productions with the Canyon Theatre Guild.

This talent for live performance is completed by her passion for the visual arts. Her paintings have been displayed in several venues throughout Santa Clarita.

Morgan continues her legacy with James Sherman’s “Beau Jest,” opening this weekend at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall.

It tells the story of Sarah Goldman, who is fed up with her interfering mother disapproving of her boyfriend and trying to matchmake her with other men. She pretends to break up with a man, and then makes up a perfect new relationship with a Jewish doctor who meets her parents’ expectations — but when they insist on meeting him, she has to hire an actor to play the part.

The Chicago Tribune calls the script “a light, sweet romantic comedy,” while the Sun Times remarks that it’s “hilarious and quite moving…blend[ing] farce with a genuine insight.”

“Beau Jest” opens Saturday at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend until its scheduled closing on Oct. 30 — some shows are at 8 p.m. and some are 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets ($15-$19) can be reserved online at canyontheatre.org or by calling the box office at 661-799-2702.