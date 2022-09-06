Rudolph Fillinger | It’s Not the Deep State

Rep. Mike Garcia is at it again! In his recent opinion published in The Signal he calls for unity, yet as (a Los Angeles newspaper reports), “Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican who faces one of the most competitive House races in the country, likened the Biden administration to the Nazi regime.” Moreover, “referencing the recent FBI search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Trump, Garcia accused the Biden administration and what he called the “deep state” of “weaponizing federal agencies for political purposes.” Sounds unifying to me. As vice president of Raytheon, Garcia handled classified materials. As such, Garcia knows better. There’s a right way to handle classified materials and Trump ignored those standards! Stop lying to us, Congressman Garcia!

Rudolph Fillinger

Valencia