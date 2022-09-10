Saugus tennis keeps rolling; beats Golden Valley 12-6 

Centurions girls tennis (5-0, 1-0) returned to the courts after over a week off and defeated the visiting Golden Valley (2-1, 0-1) on Thursday.

Saugus got the bulk of its points in sweeps from the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams.

No. 1 doubles duo Emilia Kass and Kelsie Lammens-Ross won their matches 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1.

No. 3 doubles pair Priscilla Douglas and Maddy Knapp matched with 6-4, 6-0 and 6-0 wins.

Saugus’ doubles have stood out so far this season and have played a big part in the undefeated start.

Saugus Centurions doubles players Brooklyn Rappe, left, and Frankie Spadoni, center, talk to their head coach Bailey Sindle after their doubles match against Golden Valley’s Aleena Basil and Leila Lemus at the Saugus High School tennis courts on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Kelsie Lammens-Ross and Emilia Kass have been dynamite this season,” said Centurions head coach Bailey Sindle. “I feel fortunate to have had four preseason matches prior to the heat because it allowed these two to find their groove, figure out what works, and what needs improvement. They still have goals for themselves and want to get better with each match.”

Douglas and Knapp were up 5-0 in their final game of the day before the Golden Valley No. 1 doubles duo made a huge run, winning four sets to surge back into the match.

The Centurion duo fought off the Grizzlies late, winning their game 6-4.

Golden Valley took nearly all its points in singles with some serious talent.

No. 1 singles Charlotte Saltz made quick work of her opponents, winning her three matches 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0.

Golden Valley Grizzlies singles one player Charlotte Saltz pumps her fist in celebration after winning the set point during her singles match against Saugus’s Madi Vianzon at the Saugus High School tennis courts on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Saltz dropped her one frame to Saugus No. 2 Maddi Vianzon. The two struggled to return each other’s strong serves in the opening sets and it looked like the game would be a long one. Saltz locked in and closed out the set.

“Charly is a great competitor,” said Golden Valley head coach Josh Stimac. “She brings great form and a lot of on-court experience to our team. I always expect her to play well.”

No. 2 singles Janice Jin battled in some long matches but had a great day with 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 finishes.

Stimac has been impressed with Jin’s improvement over the last few seasons as she enters her junior year.

Saugus No. 1 singles Julissa Diaz rebounded from her loss to Saltz and won her later matches 6-4 and 6-1.

Saugus Centurions singles one player Julissa Diaz returns a serve with a backhand during her singles match against Golden Valley’s Charlotte Saltz at the Saugus High School tennis courts on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Heat waves canceled several matches for both teams but every player was eager to get back on the courts for their Foothill League contest.

“I was pleasantly surprised at how well the girls were playing after having a week with almost no practice,” said Sindle. “There were some hiccups, but overall I am proud of how they performed.”

Saugus will look to keep the streak alive when they return home Monday to host Buckley. The Grizzlies will also return home to host Valencia on Tuesday.

Golden Valley Grizzlies singles one player Charlotte Saltz throws the ball up to serve during her singles match against Saugus’s Madi Vianzon at the Saugus High School tennis courts on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Saugus Centurions singles two player Madi Vianzon returns a hit with a forehand during her singles match against Golden Valley’s Charlotte Saltz at the Saugus High School tennis courts on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal