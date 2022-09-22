Saugus wins in battle of opposites 

Centurion girls’ volleyball (23-1, 5-0) defeated West Ranch (5-5, 4-2) 3-1 in round two of this year’s matchups. Saugus won with scores of 25-15, 25-11, 21-25 and 25-20.

Both teams have standouts at the opposite hitter spot and each played lights-out.

Centurions oppo Taylor Treahy hammered down 20 kills while Cats opposite hitter Kennedy Osunsanmi registered 17.

The two took nearly half of the swings for their teams and combined for 93 attempts on the night.

Treahy and setter Milani Lee each notched double-doubles on the night. Treahy had 11 digs to along with her kill total while Lee tallied up 31 assists and 14 digs. The two also knocked down five aces apiece.

Saugus outside hitter Leila Ballard was also pivotal, finishing with 10 kills.

West Ranch took both matches against Saugus last year so the Centurions returned the favor this season.

Saugus has been clicking all year while West Ranch has dealt with hurdle after hurdle. The two possess some of the strongest hitters in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Wildcats are back to their full-strength lineup and looked to bounce back Thursday against Valencia. The Centurions looked to keep building their next big win streak Wednesday when the team hosted Hart.