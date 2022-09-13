Thomas Oatway | We Need to Shed Misinformation

I have come to the conclusion that any politician who makes a statement on Donald Trump or Joe Biden must first be injected with truth serum. The garbage that is spewed and repeated is dragging us down. I am losing confidence in the intelligence, morality and honesty of Americans.

This dishonesty might have a fatal impact on democracy. The presidency of Donald Trump has spurned others whose sole objective is to capture the hearts of his MAGA cult in the blind pursuit of political power. Partisanship is fine, but we need to shed the “alternate facts” and the misinformation that has become so ubiquitous in political discourse.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia