Trinity claims another victim, pounds Grace Brethren 56-20 

Trinity Classical football (3-0) continued its hot start on Saturday with a big 56-20 win over Grace Brethren (1-2) at Valencia.

The defense was exceptional yet again, registering four picks, a fumble recovery and a sack. Seven Knights also registered nine or more tackles on defense. Head coach Mike Parrinello has preached getting multiple hats on the football and this team has bought in.

“Our game plan was to tackle well or they were going to rip through us,” said Parrinello. “We didn’t want solo tackles, we wanted group tackles and the boys really did it.”

The game was close for three quarters of the game but a 24-point second quarter would be more than enough for Trinity to hold off the Lancers.

The offensive line came in banged up, missing two starters. The group gave up three sacks on the night but Parrinello was still proud of their work in the trenches, starting with captain Cade Frazier. Frazier and the line’s work allowed quarterback Dominic Smith to throw for 294 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Nick Parrinello tallied up 145 all-purpose yards and two scores for the Knights.

Receivers Jack Spector and Noah Estanol each reeled in one touchdown on five catches. Senior Rocco Izzo had two receiving scores on a three-catch, 111-yard receiving and one sack night.

Photo Courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

“I like the balance. We’ve got a lot of weapons,” said coach Parrinello. “We can move the ball around. I don’t think you can stop one player on our team and be successful. You’re going to have to stop five or six guys.”

The three receivers also all went over nine tackles on defense.

Senior Anderson Howell pulled down two interceptions to go with his 11-tackle game.

Lancers quarterback Ethan LaSecla rushed the ball well but the four interceptions would abruptly end any Grace Brethren momentum. LaSecla ran for 121 yards on 15 carries and had two TDs on the day.

The Knights will be in the middle of their three-game homestand on Friday when they host their biggest test yet in Bishop Union (4-0).

Photo Courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

“We know we have to play a nearly flawless game,” said coach Parrinello. “We’re confident we can play with anybody but we know we have to play well. [Bishop Union] reminds me of us but on a little better level.They have a lot of talent and a lot of options.”

The Knights host the Broncos Friday at 7 p.m. at Fillmore.