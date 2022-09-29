Week 7 football preview 

Statements were made in week six, but with five weeks left of league action, anything can happen.

Saugus will take its bye coming off its first league loss in three seasons.

Trinity and Santa Clarita Christian are both coming off losses and will make some long drives for their matchups.

Foothill League Week 6 Standings

West Ranch (6-0, 2-0)

Golden Valley (5-1, 2-0)

Saugus (4-2, 1-1)

Valencia (3-3, 1-1)

Canyon (2-3, 0-1)

Hart (1-4, 0-1)

Castaic (1-5, 0-2)

Hart takes on West Ranch

The Wildcats made a statement on Friday, defeating Saugus 43-6 at Cougar Stadium. West Ranch will be back at College of the Canyons again as visitors to Hart on Friday.

The Indians were taken down last week by Golden Valley thanks to four Grizzly picks off quarterback Tim Larkins.

Larkins threw for two scores as well as reeling in his first TD reception of the year on a Philly-special flea flicker pass from wide receiver Ryan De La Maza. Trick plays and confusing packages may be the key to putting up points against the Wildcats, who have seemingly been ready for anything.

Hart has given up plenty of big plays this year, which of course is the Cats’ specialty.

West Ranch’s defensive pressure could swing this game in favor of the Wildcats. Larkins has made plenty of plays under pressure but he could be scrambling a lot more on Friday.

Hart and West Ranch kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

Signal Staff picks:

Justin Vigil-Zuniga: Wildcats will put too much pressure on Hart secondary and offensive line. West Ranch wins 49-21.

Tyler Wainfeld: Wildcats continue their quest to a first Foothill League title. 42-14 West Ranch.



Golden Valley heads to Valencia

This would be quite the statement for the Grizzlies. They’re playing great football and off to one of their best starts in school history. Golden Valley has the chance to take its first win over Valencia and win it on the Vikings’ field.

However, a game against Valencia is anything but a gimme. The Vikings’ defense is sound, one through 11, so the Grizzlies will need to keep the attack balanced to take this game.

Two-way senior Ajani Smith is hot off a two-pick game against Hart but will have his hands full trying to get open on offense, then shifting to cover Valencia receiver Brandon Boateng.

Grizzly running back Julian Rios is one of the shiftiest backs in the Foothill League and will be tested against one of the better tackling teams. The Grizzly line will need to clear some space for Rios on top of holding off Vikings defensive end Jake Pikor, who has set up camps in opposing backfields.

Golden Valley has held opponents under 20 points in five straight games. This mark could be changed on Friday but the Grizzly defense has looked sharp and prepared this season.

The Vikings and Grizzlies kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia.

Justin Vigil-Zuniga: Valencia defense holds off Grizzlies; 24-21.

Tyler Wainfeld: Vikings put up a staunch defensive effort to stop the Grizzlies’ run. 28-19 Valencia.



Castaic readies for Canyon

This Friday someone will get a pivotal win for their program. Canyon is looking to break its 22-straight Foothill League losing streak while Castaic is fighting every Friday for its first league win.

The Coyotes’ defense has impressed its coach this year with some standouts in the secondary. However, Canyon is a run-heavy team with a handful of playmakers running the ball.

Evan Watts and Ganisten Turner have been forces coming out of the backfield for Canyon. Castaic also has power backs in Jacob Pimental and Manny Ortiz.

The Cowboys will hope to have quarterback and defensive end Diego Olujich back in the lineup. Olujich exited Canyon’s week four game with Royal and has missed one game since. The early bye could be a blessing for the Cowboys to get their gunslinger back.

The game will be fought and won in the trenches with both offensive lines battling for space.

The Coyotes head to Harry Welch Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.

Justin Vigil-Zuniga: Canyon snaps league streak in dramatic fashion; 28-21.

Tyler Wainfeld: Cowboys take advantage of the bye, get healthy and focused. 31-20 Canyon.



SCCS hits the beach

The Cardinals (2-2) are coming off a loss to a tough Coast Union team. Santa Clarita Christian won’t make excuses but were without head coach Austin Fry, who welcomed his third child into the world.

SCCS will be on the road again for a non-league matchup with the Malibu Sharks (1-2).

The Cardinals struggled to get any offense going against Coast. The team showed little run game while throwing four interceptions.

SCCS will look to tighten the screws against Malibu before jumping back into league action next week.

The Cardinals head to Malibu Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Trinity heads out to Arrowhead Christian

The Knights (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season. Santa Paula was Trinity’s toughest foe yet but the team is on to Arrowhead Christian (3-2).

Trinity’s special teams turned into an issue last week when the team allowed two onside kick recoveries. The squad will look to bounce back and get back to their 50-point norm in the Mesquite League opener for both teams.

Senior Jack Spector led the Knights everywhere last week. On offense, Spector racked up seven catches for 89 yards and 2 TDs. On defense, Spector led the team with 13 tackles and one pass breakup.

The Knights will aim for their fourth win of the year and first-ever win the Mesquite League, Friday at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Christian.