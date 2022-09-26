West Ranch smokes Canyon, 17-1 

Wildcats girls tennis bounced back against Canyon with a dominating 17-1 win on Thursday.

West Ranch’s doubles controlled all of their matches, coming away 9-0, while singles nearly got the clean sweep, finishing 8-1.

The Cats had suffered losses to Hart and Valencia coming into this match and head coach Jackie Resler knew her team could play much better heading to Canyon.

West Ranch No. 1 singles Abigail Pac had another strong outing, winning her matches 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0.

West Ranch Wildcats singles player Abigail Pac returns a hit with a backhand during her singles Foothill league match against the Canyon Cowboys singles player Zoe Brown on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Abigail has been doing well,” said Cats head coach Jackie Lange. “This is my fourth year working with her so she knows my expectations and standards. She has definitely developed her game a lot with good speed, agility, anticipation, strength, power and balance. She’s an incredible athlete, and it is a great honor to see her grow in this sport through these years.”

No. 2 singles Stephanie Douille swept her matches, finishing the day with 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0 wins.

Douille is a freshman standout for Lange’s team and will likely be a force in the Foothill League for the next three seasons.

The top two Wildcats showcased great all-around games. Pac controlled matches with ease while Douille put countless points away with great backhanded touches.

Canyon Cowboys singles one player Zoe Brown tracks down the ball during her singles Foothill league match against the West Ranch Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Canyon No. 1 Zoe Brown pushed Pac and Douille early but would ultimately fall to the two. Brown, a sophomore, would get the team’s only win in her final game of the day against West Ranch No. 3 Berkley Nunes.

“Zoe is an incredible player who’s fundamentally sound and mentally strong,” said Cowboys head coach Dennis Yong. “She moves well on the court and has good anticipation. She doesn’t get down on herself and has great sportsmanship. She always gives her best out of the court and is a great role model for the rest of the team.”

Both Brown and Nunes were moved up a spot Thursday due to some players missing from both teams. The Cowboys were without their usual top singles player Dziyana Haiduk, who was out due to illness.

Cats doubles all controlled their matches. No. 1 doubles Carmella DeMarco and Avry Bedrossian won their matches 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0.

West Ranch Wildcats doubles player Avry Bedrossian prepares to return a hit with a forehand during her singles Foothill league match against the Canyon Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Carmella and Avry are in their second year as a doubles team,” said Lange. “This is also their final year and I know they want to go out with a bang to finish their high school career. They have great chemistry and they know each other very well where they can bring each other up.”

Canyon has shown some grit this year and battled in a tough Foothill League.

“Our winning record may be a little deceiving so far but the girls are really improving,” said Yong. “They have had close matches and are learning a lot about the game and what they need to improve on. Our goal is to continue to learn, improve, and have a good time.”

Canyon Cowboys singles one player Zoe Brown returns a hit with a backhand during her singles Foothill league match against the West Ranch Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Yong is in his first year at the helm for Canyon tennis and will hope to shape the program back into league champs.

The Cowboys will be off from matches for a few weeks. Yong will hope to see his team continue to improve but also to be more aggressive on the net.

West Ranch will enjoy a week off before returning home to face the undefeated Centurions on Thursday.

West Ranch Wildcats singles three player Berkeley Nuñes serves the ball during her singles Foothill league match against the Canyon Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Canyon Cowboys doubles player Jennica Noche returns a hit with a forehand during her doubles Foothill league match against the West Ranch Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

West Ranch Wildcats singles three player Berkeley Nuñes returns a hit with a backhand during her singles Foothill league match against the Canyon Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Canyon Cowboys doubles player Nikhol De Jose returns a hit with a backhand during her doubles Foothill league match against the West Ranch Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal