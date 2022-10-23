2022’s most popular Halloween Costumes

New research has revealed this year’s most Googled Halloween costumes in every state.

The research conducted by fashion experts Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most Googled Halloween costumes in each state over the past month. The study examined both the most popular pop culture-inspired costumes and classic costumes that are seen every year without fail.

The analysis revealed that Harley Quinn is the most popular character to dress as this Halloween. The character is the most searched-for costume in 13 states, including Texas, Indiana and Alaska. Harley Quinn has been a significantly popular Halloween costume for years, ever since Margot Robbie took on the role in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Alternatively, dressing as a witch is the most popular traditional costume this Halloween, with a whopping 20 states searching for ‘witch costume’ the most. The classic Halloween film Hocus Pocus has definitely inspired costumes for almost three decades, and the more recent release of Hocus Pocus 2 will continue to do so this year.

The horror film villain Chucky is the second most popular costume this Halloween. Nine states search for ‘Chucky costume’ more than any other pop culture costume or character, including New York, California and New Jersey. In contrast, for those not big fans of scary movies, the second most popular classic costume to dress as is a fairy, with seven states searching for ‘fairy costume’ the most.

‘Top gun costume’ is the third most Googled pop culture costume across America, with six states searching for it the most, including Nevada, Tennessee and Massachusetts. With the long-awaited release of Top Gun: Maverick, it is no surprise that costumes inspired by the film will be in demand this Halloween season. Additionally, ‘pirate costume’ is the third most searched for traditional costume this year, which is Googled the most in six states.

Two costumes came in fourth place for both pop culture and traditional costumes. ‘Stranger Things costume’ is the most searched for in five states, including Georgia and Virginia, while ‘Minion costumes’ also receives the highest number of searches in five states, including Hawaii and Montana. As for traditional costumes, five states each want to dress as devils and ghosts.

The study revealed that dressing up as Poison Ivy and characters from Hocus Pocus are the joint fifth most popular this Halloween. Four states search for ‘Poison Ivy costume’ more than any other costume, including Arizona and Iowa, and four states also search for ‘Hocus Pocus costume’ the most, including Florida and Washington. Alternatively, dressing as a traditional black cat is the fifth most popular classic costume, receiving the highest number of searches in four states, including Delaware and New Mexico.

Colorado and Maine search for The Nightmare Before Christmas character Jack Skellington more than any other costume, and Arkansas and Kentucky have been searching for horror icon Michael Myers costumes the most. Lastly, ‘dinosaur costume’ is the sixth most searched for traditional costume in three states.

A spokesperson for Boohoo.com commented on the findings, “These findings provide an interesting insight into the biggest costume trends of the year, predicting that we can expect to see several witches and Harley Quinn’s this Halloween.

Dressing as Harley Quinn is a Halloween staple every year, which is truly a testament to the unwavering popularity of the beloved character. There is3 no doubt this popularity will only increase with the release of the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux in 2024, with Lady Gaga taking over the iconic role.”