A CEO at 22: Dylan Bertalli founds Earn and Trade

Santa Clarita resident Dylan Bertalli had just returned home from California State University Fullerton amid the COVID-19 pandemic when he realized he was in the market to make some extra cash.

He took to the internet and couldn’t find any easy and reliable way to make money. Every website he came across was sketchy and worried him about its legitimacy.

Bertalli decided to make a website of his own to help those in the same situation he was in.

There was one issue with this, though. Bertalli was working toward obtaining a finance degree and had no knowledge of website development.

“I had literally no background in web design, coding, anything really,” said Bertalli.

He then recruited the help of YouTube and classmates Josiah Peedikayil, Josh Paktan and Noah Tolentino Nguyen to create his own website, Earn and Trade.

“A website where users sign up to earn money through signing up for offers and trials,” said Bertalli.

Bertalli now works with more than 150 advertisers including Walmart, Doordash and Ulta. He attributes a large portion of Earn and Trade’s success to being able to work with legitimate and well-known companies.

Bertalli said that Earn and Trade is currently growing 11% per day.

Earn and Trade has also now expanded into becoming a Google Chrome extension. A pop-up will appear on a user’s screen when shopping if any Earn and Trade cash back opportunities are available.

At only 22 years old, Bertalli has become the startup founder and CEO of Earn and Trade.

Bertalli is currently satisfied with the growth that Earn and Trade has made, but hopes one day to make it available as a downloadable application for the various app stores.