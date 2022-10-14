Dave Lusian | Just One Day in September

On Sept. 28, The Signal published several articles with the following headlines on the same page:

• Deputies: Man arrested with large amount of cocaine, loaded firearm.

• Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, terrorizing girlfriend.

• Deputies set up containment for two people suspected of stealing vehicle.

• Vandalism suspect on the loose in Canyon Country.

• Man arrested on suspicion of lewd act on a child.

• Man arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics.

Santa Clarita has a well-earned reputation for low crime rates. It seems, however, that lately we have had a plethora of “drive-through” crimes committed by criminals from other jurisdictions.

There are people in this city who want to defund the police. Christy Smith has indicated, in the past, her support for that prospect. Rep. Mike Garcia supports law enforcement and cosponsored the Violence Against Women Act to protect women against domestic violence. I think it would behoove us all to throw our support behind the first responders who keep us safe. The proof of that can be seen above in those headlines from a “Day in September.”

Dave Lusian

Stevenson Ranch