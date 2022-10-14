Gary R. Martin | A Bona Fide Water Professional

This Nov. 8, voters in SCV Water Agency electoral Division 2 should seize the opportunity to help assure our long-term water supply reliability by electing Dirk Marks to the SCV Water board of directors. I and many others consider Mr. Marks to be one of the most knowledgeable and skilled water resource engineers in the state of California. Although Dirk is a civil engineer by education and professional trade, I fondly refer to him as the “architect” responsible for building SCV Water’s diversified water supply portfolio that has enabled us to weather previous dry periods and this current historic drought.

Dirk’s water resource planning skills were developed over his 42-year professional career that included seven years in the private sector designing water distribution systems, 21 years with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California managing State Water Project supplies and developing innovative water banking programs, and his last 14 years with the Castaic Lake and SCV Water agencies heading up the water resources departments.

Now that Mr. Marks has retired from his director of water resources position with SCV Water, he has graciously answered the call of filling the division 2 vacancy on our board. This is an opportunity to retain Dirk’s knowledge and expertise for the next four years, which will be invaluable to all of us who live here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

There is only one SCV Water Division 2 candidate this year who is a graduate civil engineer and registered professional engineer in the state of California, and that is Dirk Marks. Please don’t be fooled by any other candidates who may claim an engineer status in their campaign information but have no professional credentials to back up that claim.

We need experienced water professionals on our board to help guide our board and staff through both wet and dry periods, and there is no one better for this job than Dirk Marks. Please don’t miss this opportunity to help strengthen our water future here in the SCV. Vote for Dirk Marks!

Gary R. Martin

President, SCV Water Agency Board