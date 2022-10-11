Harry Welch to be inducted into CIF Hall of Fame 

Canyon football’s legendary coach Harry Welch has been announced as an inductee into the CIF Hall of Fame.

Welch was one of 14 high school sports icons announced in the 38th class on Monday.

The former Canyon, St. Margaret’s and Santa Margarita coach has won three state titles. He is the only football coach in California history to win three titles at three different programs.

The hall of famer finished his career with an astounding 256-60-2 overall record over 24 years of coaching.

Welch led Canyon to the promised land in 2006 when the team went 12-2, including an 11-game win streak. The 27-13 win over De La Salle earned him his first state title.

The legend would go on to win another title at St. Margaret’s, where he led the team to a 30-game win streak.

Welch will be honored with the 38th class inductees on Wednesday at the Grand Conference Center in Long Beach at 11:30 a.m.