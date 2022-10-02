Haunted California: Ghost Walks

By Michele E. Buttelman

‘Tis the season for all things that go “bump in the night.” When October arrives it’s natural to start thinking of all things pumpkin spice and, of course, all things Halloween.

Ghosts, specters, mysterious raps, knocks and other sounds, haunted mansions, graveyards and signs from “the other side” are popular topics during October.

Ghostly phenomena have taken over our televisions with dozens of reality ghost hunting shows available to watch or download.

Many haunted California locations have been extensively researched by professional ghost hunters, as well as amateurs hoping to find evidence of spirits.

Ghost Hunting Tips

If you want to find ghosts on your own a few simple pieces of equipment can help.

Camera. It’s best to have an old-fashioned digital camera because newer cell phone cameras have too many software enhances for low light. You can capture orbs (thought to be energy fields of spirits) but simply pointing a camera at areas of a room that might contain “ghosts” and clicking several photos in rapid succession. You can often capture orbs in dark corners or ceilings.

EMF Meter. An EMF meter measures electro-magnetic fields around you. In ghost hunting a spike in meter readings can signify a ghostly presence.

Audio Recorder. Letting an audio recorder run in an empty may sometimes catch unnatural sounds and sometimes voices from beyond. Use of an audio recorder to ask questions of nearby spirits can also result in faint answers. Best results are obtained with yes and no questions.

Search the internet for “ghost hunting equipment.” There are several good sources to find these items, as well as more sophisticated ghost hunting tools.

Where To Go?

Historic buildings with a history of ghost sightings are the best places to go ghost hunting. A history of violent death often produces increased ghostly activity.

Ghost Walks are now a big business and a great way to find out the history of an area and have professionals point out the best locations to encounter visitors from the “other side.”

Most ghost tours are walking tours; however, you can also find bus tours available throughout Southern California if you want to cover more ground.

The Whaley House Museum in San Diego is considered one of the most haunted houses in the United States. Photo Visit San Diego.

The Whaley House Museum

2476 San Diego Ave.,

San Diego, CA 92110

It may look like an ordinary, old-fashioned brick house, but the Whaley House is anything but. In its history, it served as the town courthouse, a general store, a theater, a morgue and a granary. It was also home to Thomas Whaley and his family, many of whom are said to be haunting the old mansion since their demise.

You can attend a Whaley House Haunted Evening Tour for $18. Tours in October are held daily and leave hourly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The famous maximum-security prison located in the San Francisco Bay; Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary is rumored to be haunted by the spirit of Al Capone. Photo Visit California.

Alcatraz

100 Jefferson St.,

San Francisco, CA 94133

Tours leave from pier 33 at Fisherman’s Wharf.

The famous maximum-security prison located in the San Francisco Bay; Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary is rumored to be haunted by the spirit of Al Capone.

Night tours of Alcatraz offer guests a unique opportunity to visit the prison and experience the Cellhouse Tour. Photo Visit California.

Inexplicable events like the sound of someone playing the banjo once spooked prison guards and visitors alike. Many believe this to be the spirit of Capone who spent his last days at the prison playing the banjo in the shower room to avoid being killed in the yard. The smell of smoke, the sounds of cell doors slamming, disembodied voices moaning and screams have all been reported.

Night tours of Alcatraz are offered. Not actually a ghost tour, but your best opportunity to view Alcatraz in a truly spooky setting.

www.alcatrazislandtickets.com

Hollywood is a popular destination for people seeking to find ghosts in Southern California. Courtesy American Ghost Walks.

Haunted Hollywood

Hollywood is a popular location for evening ghost tours. As the sun sets over Hollywood walk down the Boulevard of Broken Dreams to visit haunted hotels, theaters and landmarks.

Some favorite Hollywood ghost stories? The truth about the Hollywood Ripper, where to go to see the ghost of Marilyn Monroe and what really happens when the lights go out at the Pantages Theatre.

From ghosts to arson to the occasional serial killer, Hollywood has more than its share of secrets.

You can find a variety of Hollywood Ghost Tours offered by these vendors:

www.americanghostwalks.com/tour/hollywood-ghost-walk

The Chinatown district in downtown Los Angeles includes many historic buildings and reportedly haunted locations. Courtesy The Haunt.

Los Angeles – Chinatown

The Haunt is Los Angeles’s real ghost hunting excursion. You will travel through historic Chinatown after dark, seeking out paranormal activity while learning of the haunted past in old Los Angeles.

Visit the Chinatown metro station and hear of the cemeteries discovered as the metro was being constructed. Nearby is an old milling warehouse that may be haunted by the ghosts of two employees whose tragic deaths 100 years ago still linger.

Every Ghost Hunter ticket includes use of an EMF detector during the tour. The host will carry other modern ghost hunting tools, which will be used throughout the tour. Not “just a ghost tour,” this 1.5-hour night tour includes tales of unexplained deaths, scandalous murders, the old red-light district, famed spirits, Chinatown assassins and more.

Pasadena

36 S. El Molino Ave.,

Pasadena CA 91101

Meet at Performer Statue outside of the Stand.

This two-hour tour covers 1.5 miles and is only offered on Fridays.

Through castles and courtyards, mortuaries and theaters, darkened alleyways and shuttered shopping malls discover the sordid side of the City of Roses.

Meet the phantoms who haunt its alleys, underground tunnels, corridors, and back rooms. Unexplained mysteries and dirty dealings pepper Pasadena’s past, which you will discover on a nighttime wander through the Playhouse Village and Old Pasadena.

www.lawalkingtours.com/hauntedpasadena