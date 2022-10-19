Local club swimmer named to junior USA team 

Former Paseo Club swimmer Bryce Halterman is having a fantastic year in the pool.

Halterman most notably and recently earned a spot on the National Junior Team. His 52.33-second finish in the 100-meter butterfly registered as the second-fastest club time in the country. The National Junior-teamer showed up when it mattered most and also became the Summer Junior National Champion with his first-place finish in the fly.

On top of training with the USA junior team, the swimmer is also part of the Michigan Wolverines swim team.

Halterman has been swimming competitively for about nine years now. He has done the bulk of his training at Paseo Aquatics under coach Chris Dahowski.

“I think only 44 men made the squad,” said Dahowski in a statement from the club. “So, when you think 200,000 registered USA Swimming male athletes it almost seems impossible but right here from Santa Clarita Valley, we did it. I know our training is sophisticated and was right on. I knew we were onto something magical. I just didn’t know what or how it was going to end.”

Halterman is from Ridgecrest but trained at Paseo under Dahowski. The National Junior Team is hopefully just the start for Halterman as he has his eyes set on bigger things.

“A personal goal in the pool is to make the 2024 Olympic team in the 100-meter butterfly,” said Halterman. “A personal goal outside of the pool is to get my undergraduate degree in aerospace engineering and hopefully pursue a post-grad degree for something similar as well. I would love to work for NASA or SpaceX when I am older.”

The Wolverine swimmer was quick to thank his father and cite him as the swimmer’s biggest motivation.

“The biggest motivator for me has been my father,” said Halterman. “Without him I probably wouldn’t even be swimming still right now, so everything I am doing in the pool now is with him in mind.”

Halterman is also aiming to help his Michigan Wolverines win another Big Ten Championship this season.