Marsha McLean | Seeking Your Vote for Council

I am Marsha McLean and I am running for re-election to the Santa Clarita City Council. No one can deny that the city of Santa Clarita is one of the safest cities in the nation. We receive awards and recognition as one of the most family-oriented, innovative and business-friendly cities. We balance the budget every year and have a healthy reserve for emergencies. That doesn’t happen by accident. My experience and leadership will make sure we keep it that way.

Anyone can identify an issue, but I have a proven record of accomplishment. What you get from me is my dedication, commitment, leadership and vision for the future to continue providing adequate public safety programs and preserve our open spaces, environment and quality of life for future generations.

I don’t make empty promises. I won’t tell you I can do something if I can’t just to gain your favor. But when I can help and I say I will, you can count on the fact that I will carry through. With my experience on the City Council, I know what works and what doesn’t work. There is no need to reinvent the wheel that can waste time and cost taxpayers your precious dollars. I am never complacent about our successes and always look to the future. There is still a lot to be done such as building a new community center/library in Saugus, additional affordable homes, bringing adequate dollars and programs to stop fentanyl from killing our children and many more that I have been working on and will continue to bring to realization. On the ballot, please scroll down the list of City Council candidates, find my name, Marsha McLean, and vote for me. If you have any questions, feel free to call me at 661-255-1259. Please visit my website, ReelectMarshaMcLean.com.

Marsha McLean

Councilwoman, Santa Clarita