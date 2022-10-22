Rick Patterson | Grateful for the Hart District

We moved to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1973. My wife Ann began teaching in the Newhall School District while I began law school. We love this valley. We have supported the schools in a variety of ways. All eight of our children (have attended) schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District. I have had the privilege of serving on the school oversight committee to monitor funds budgeted for school construction both at the elementary and high school levels.

The Hart district has a student body of more than 20,000 students and some of the finest teachers our children and now our grandchildren could have hoped for. Education is very high on our family list of priorities. We are grateful for the superintendents and staff at the Hart district.

When high schools were bursting at the seams years ago, in 1998 a dedicated group of volunteers formed the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation – a nonprofit corporation, for the purpose of partnering with the city of Santa Clarita to move 10 million cubic yards of dirt off the top of a mountain to create the magnificent school site, which became Golden Valley High School and created the new Golden Valley Road, which became the center link of the cross-valley connector, and several pads for homes adjacent. The foundation also provided seed money to the WiSH Foundation for its formation, provided much-needed shade structures to school sites, and purchased hundreds of acres of additional sites for future high schools and junior high schools.

As a member of our board, Teresa Todd’s business acumen and communication skills proved to be a tremendous asset to the foundation. As a business owner, she understands the importance of financials, projections and opportunities. Teresa brings a perspective deeply rooted in the community, which encompasses district staff, parents and taxpayers.

My purpose for writing this letter is to let everyone know the value Teresa can bring to the Hart district as a governing board member. Not only has she actively supported facilities, but also her goal is to ensure that every student receives the tools and resources necessary for them to be successful in life.

Teresa understands budgets, fiscal priorities and establishing policies to guide the administration. She will support them in their efforts. Teresa is a people person; my friend and I trust her. Please visit todd4hart.com to find more information about Teresa Todd’s advanced degrees in business management her vision and goals for the Hart District.

Rick Patterson

Santa Clarita