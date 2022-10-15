Saugus beats Castaic 33-14 

Saugus football (6-2, 3-1) defeated the visiting Castaic Coyotes (1-7, 0-4) at College of the Canyons on Friday night.

The Centurions got a great all-around team win, going up 27-0 by the half and 33-0 in the third quarter.

“We’re just focusing on us, just making sure we’re executing on all three levels of the game,” said Saugus head coach Jason Bornn.

The Centurions were able to return linebacker and running back Jacob Viger, who missed last week due to injuries.

On the Castaic side, quarterback Dominic Espinoza went down with an injury early, leaving the Coyote offense a little stagnant to start the game.

Backup quarterback Lucas Milan played most of the game at the helm for the Coyotes. Milan had been a big target for Espinoza in the slot as well as being a starter at cornerback.

“We had a game plan but you have to change your game plan when your quarterback goes down in the first quarter,” said Castaic head coach Tony Uebelhardt. “Lucas Milan came in and did a great job.”

Castaic was prepared for Saugus but the deep ball and strong running still proved too much for the Coyotes.

“We knew that Saugus was a good team with good players and coaches,” said Uebelhardt. “We knew they’d come out and take their shots. We just couldn’t keep up with their speed and the deep ball.”

Pass rushers Dario Sandoval and Deohn Turner were constantly in the Castaic backfield, making the game difficult for Milan. Cornerback Jadon Lemmons added another interception to his stellar season. The senior now has three picks this year.

“We had a pretty balanced attack,” said Bornn. “All three phases played outstandingly.”

Castaic managed to find the end zone twice late in the game. Milan and running back Jacob Pimental were able to run in a score to keep the Coyotes fighting.

It would be too little too late, but Uebelhardt was happy to see his team find points and keep fighting until the final whistle.

Castaic will now have its toughest challenge yet in a matchup with West Ranch. Saugus is in great shape to make the postseason and can clinch it with a win next Friday over Canyon.