Saugus girls’ basketball coach resigns  

Former Centurion girls’ basketball coach Jason Conn resigned on Friday.

Saugus will now look to fill the head coaching role with three weeks left before the season begins.

Conn has led Saugus for the past seven seasons. During his tenure, Conn led the program to two Foothill League titles and a CIF semifinals appearance, all while finishing in the top three every year after his first season.

“He was a great coach for many years at Saugus and we thank him for his service,” Saugus Principal Genevieve Peterson-Henry wrote in a statement.

The program is yet to name a new head coach but Megan Reck has been named the interim head coach as of Tuesday.

It is unclear if Reck will be named the head coach at this time but the position is open.

Conn had not been reached for comment as of the publication of this article.