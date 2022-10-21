Thomas Oatway | GOP Needs the Misfits

Not all Republicans are Qanon, white supremacists, anti-immigrant, anti-democracy, or even anti-abortion fanatics. Fewer still are election deniers and insurrectionists. But the problem is that too many Republicans are the above. The party has been dominated by a minority that is un-American and quite dangerous. The Republican Party feels that it needs these misfits to win an election.

The only thing that will cure this disease in the GOP is to vote all of them out in November. Then the party can be rebuilt with legitimate conservatives plus moderate Democrats and independents. Party platforms will need to be modified to appeal to thoughtful and responsible Americans. MAGA Republicanism must be rejected.

At the top of my list of Republicans who must be removed from office is Mike Garcia. Garcia voted with 147 Republicans who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He is anti-abortion, which aligns him with a minority of voters in the 27th Congressional District and the state of California. He will likely vote with MAGA Republicans who desire to end Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare. He is wrong for the district. Vote for Christy Smith, a Democrat, who will protect democracy, reproductive rights and essential social programs.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia