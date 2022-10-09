West Ranch golf sets new school record 



West Ranch girls golf won its fifth straight league match this season with a comfortable victory at Vista Valencia Golf Course on Thursday.

The Wildcats won by 26 strokes and were highlighted by co-medalist Yerim Yi hitting a hole in one on the sixth hole. West Ranch set a new school record with the team’s fantastic finish (-2).

Yi finished with 31 strokes (-2), tied with Valencia’s Jilian Leh for the medal.

Leh now has medaled in three league matches to Yi’s two medals.

West Ranch had all six golfers finish under 35 strokes on a course they know well. Ashmita Goel finished just behind her teammate Yi with 32 strokes. Rori Fanning and Kathryn Mong both finished with 33 strokes while Kate Yi registered 34.

“Thursday’s team performance is one for the West Ranch girls’ golf record book,” said Cats head coach Jeff Holen. “Shooting two under as a team is a girls’ golf school record. Yerim Yi’s hole in one on the sixth hole, a 120-yard par three, was icing on the cake.”

Valencia’s Isabella Dumbrique hit her second straight 36-stroke day at Vista.

Laney Grider led Hart with 39 strokes. Khloe Guerrero led Saugus with 44 strokes, shaving six swings off her last outing at Vista Valencia.

Canyon’s Zoe Keigley also led her team with a 44, ten fewer strokes from her last outing at Vista.

The teams will be back on the course Tuesday at Hansen Dam for their final league match of the season before heading into the postseason.

“We are in a good place as a team. We are playing well and are continuing to mature together in life and on the course,” said Holen. “Our goal all season has been to be playing our best golf going into CIF play. Thursday’s match is a great indicator that we are moving in the right direction.”