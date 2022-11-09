Arthur Saginian | Just More Venom

This morning’s letter (Sept. 7) from Lawrence Lester makes some very good points regarding President Donald Trump, confidential documents, presidential powers and the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, but it also highlights something rather disturbing about the letters of Thomas Oatway. According to Oatway’s own letter (to which Lester’s letter was responding) his “grandest dream” is to see Trump in an orange jumpsuit.

Now think about it. It’s not to see his grandchildren get good jobs, for his own family members to live long and healthy lives, or even to see his favorite sports team win. No, it’s to see someone go to prison. And for what? Because that person didn’t behave, as president, the way Oatway wants a president to behave? Wow.

I read Lois Eisenberg’s and Rob Kerchner’s letters with a bit of a smile. Lois and Rob present their respective (viewpoints) in a fun sort of way, but Oatway — his letters are just plain mean.

So, carry on, Mr. Oatway. Keep spewing out that venom to the readers of The Signal. See if it makes our world a better, happier place. Probably not.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita