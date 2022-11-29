Brian Springer | Seeing the Light About Trump

After reading Kenneth Bloomfield’s letter on Nov. 12, essentially equating President Joe Biden to dictator Adolf Hitler, I again had reached my limit of reading ridiculous claims and opinions in this newspaper. And for the first time in nearly 20-plus years, I was seriously considering cancelling my subscription to The Signal, a publication I even worked for 33 years ago.

Then today, I finally got to reading the (Nov. 2) Sunday Signal and came across Brian Richards’ letter: “Former Trump Supporter Had Has Enough.”

Glory to God, someone has finally saw the light. Now America just needs tens of millions more to have their awakening.

I guess my subscription survives another week.

Brian Springer

Santa Clarita