Brian Springer | Seeing the Light About Trump

Letters to the Editor
After reading Kenneth Bloomfield’s letter on Nov. 12, essentially equating President Joe Biden to dictator Adolf Hitler, I again had reached my limit of reading ridiculous claims and opinions in this newspaper. And for the first time in nearly 20-plus years, I was seriously considering cancelling my subscription to The Signal, a publication I even worked for 33 years ago. 

Then today, I finally got to reading the (Nov. 2) Sunday Signal and came across Brian Richards’ letter: “Former Trump Supporter Had Has Enough.” 

Glory to God, someone has finally saw the light. Now America just needs tens of millions more to have their awakening. 

I guess my subscription survives another week. 

Brian Springer 

Santa Clarita

