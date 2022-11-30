Foothill League announces girls’ volleyball All-League selections 

Milani Lee (10) sets the ball for Saugus teammate Shelby Scott (21) against Trabuco Hills at Saugus High School on Wednesday, 102622. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Foothill League recently announced its 2022 All-League selections for girls’ volleyball. The CIF champion Centurions are well-represented on the list with standouts from every Foothill League team earning honors: 

Player of the Year – Milani Lee (S) Senior, Saugus 

First Team 

• Leyla Tejeda (OH) Sophomore, Canyon 

• Madison Maxwell (OPP) Junior, Hart 

• Morgan Dumlao (S) Junior, Hart 

• Taylor Treahy (OPP) Junior, Saugus 

• Gabriella Cascione (L) Sophomore, Saugus 

• Brooke Tynon (S) Senior, Valencia 

• Brooklyn Cohen (MB) Senior, Valencia 

• Victoria Davis (MB) Senior, West Ranch 

Brooklyn Cohen (2) of Valencia puts a shot over the net against Westridge High defenders at Valencia High School on Thursday, 102022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Second Team 
 

• Theone Nguyen (L) Sophomore, Canyon 

• Alexis Holloway (L) Junior, Hart 

• Maiah Jiz (OH) Junior, Hart 

• Shelby Scott (MB) Senior, Saugus 

• Morgan Guardado (OH) Sophomore, Saugus 

• Hailey McKell (OH) Senior, Valencia 

• Tara Gaspar (OH) Senior, Valencia 

• Kennedy Osunsanmi (OPP) Junior, West Ranch 

Alexis Holloway (99) returns a serve by Golden Valley at Hart High School on Tuesday, 092022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Honorable Mention 

• Alaina Vargas (S) Senior, Canyon 

• Peyton Schneider (OH) Senior, Castaic 

• Megan Moreno (MB) Junior, Golden Valley 

• Martina Neveleff (MB) Sophomore, Hart 

• Leila Ballard (OH) Sophomore, Saugus 

• Nelia Trower (MB) Senior, Valencia  

• Sophia Lynch (MB) Senior, West Ranch 

Sophia Lynch (9) of West Ranch puts a shot over the net against Castaic defender Haidya Tekinceer (13) at Castaic High School on Tuesday, 091322. Dan Watson/The Signal
Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected] Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS