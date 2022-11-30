Foothill League announces girls’ volleyball All-League selections 

The Foothill League recently announced its 2022 All-League selections for girls’ volleyball. The CIF champion Centurions are well-represented on the list with standouts from every Foothill League team earning honors:
• Player of the Year – Milani Lee (S) Senior, Saugus
First Team
• Leyla Tejeda (OH) Sophomore, Canyon
• Madison Maxwell (OPP) Junior, Hart
• Morgan Dumlao (S) Junior, Hart
• Taylor Treahy (OPP) Junior, Saugus
• Gabriella Cascione (L) Sophomore, Saugus
• Brooke Tynon (S) Senior, Valencia
• Brooklyn Cohen (MB) Senior, Valencia
• Victoria Davis (MB) Senior, West Ranch
Second Team
• Theone Nguyen (L) Sophomore, Canyon
• Alexis Holloway (L) Junior, Hart
• Maiah Jiz (OH) Junior, Hart
• Shelby Scott (MB) Senior, Saugus
• Morgan Guardado (OH) Sophomore, Saugus
• Hailey McKell (OH) Senior, Valencia
• Tara Gaspar (OH) Senior, Valencia
• Kennedy Osunsanmi (OPP) Junior, West Ranch
Honorable Mention
• Alaina Vargas (S) Senior, Canyon
• Peyton Schneider (OH) Senior, Castaic
• Megan Moreno (MB) Junior, Golden Valley
• Martina Neveleff (MB) Sophomore, Hart
• Leila Ballard (OH) Sophomore, Saugus
• Nelia Trower (MB) Senior, Valencia
• Sophia Lynch (MB) Senior, West Ranch