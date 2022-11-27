Holiday Giving in the SCV

By Michele E. Buttelman

It’s the time of year to count our blessings. For many it’s also the time of year where many people seek to give back to the community and others.

The Santa Clarita Valley has a wealth of giving opportunities available to enrich ourselves by donating time, money or resources to others.

There are dozens of worthy nonprofits in the SCV. For a list of other nonprofits that can use your help this holiday season visit https://scvnonprofitleaders.com/scv-nonprofit-directory.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo

Established in 1984, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit, philanthropic organization that strives to increase community awareness and raise vital funds for Hospital initiatives, such as expanding services and acquiring new technology to bolster the level of care already available at the hospital.

Gift of Life Ornaments Benefit Patient Care

This holiday season, give the Gift of Life.

Honor or remember a loved one through the Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000. With a minimum donation of $25, you will receive a commemorative ornament and your gift will be recognized with an inscription on a special display in hospital’s main lobby and on the Foundation’s website throughout the month of December.

All memorial donors are also invited to attend a “Light up a Life” Ceremony. This beautiful and moving testimony to the memorial donations made in the past year will offer participants a chance to illuminate a flameless candle when the name of their memorialized loved one is read aloud. Information on this event will be sent with your commemorative ornament once your memorial gift has been made.

Your commemorative holiday ornament will be mailed to you along with a special appreciation card. All donations benefit patient care services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

For more information or to donate visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/about-the-foundation.

Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer

Mhf.org

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is a non-profit organization that assists Santa Clarita Valley families who have children diagnosed with cancer.

Santa visits a classroom in the Santa Clarita Valley during the Sponsor a Child 2022 giving campaign. Courtesy of Nicole Stinson.

Holiday Season 2022 Baskets

It’s that time of year again and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is getting ready to celebrate. Since COVID-19 we have all had a few difficult years, especially our MHF families.

The MHF is hoping to bring some much-needed joy into their lives this season.

The 2022 Holiday Basket Program provides hope, help and healing to young cancer patients and their families.

This year the MHF is hoping to distribute nearly 225 baskets that include toys, treats and $25 grocery gift cards. Each family will get two grocery gift cards.

Suggestions for items needed:

Oreo cookies, 14-16 oz. package, any variety.

Hot chocolate mix, 6 or 10 pack boxes.

Pretzels, 12-16 oz. bag.

Fiddle Faddle or Crunch ‘n Munch popcorn, 6 oz. box, any variety.

Hershey’s Chocolate Nuggets, any variety.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, 6 or 7 oz. packages, any variety.

Nestle’s Raisinets, 3.5 oz. box.

Fruit snacks, snack size packs.

Peanut butter or cheese snack crackers 1 ½ or 2 oz. packages.

$25 grocery gift cards.

New, unwrapped toys, infants to teens.

All donations can be delivered to the MHF office, 26027 Huntington Lane Unit F, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 5.

If you have any questions or need items picked up call Lety Garcia at (661) 250-4100 or email [email protected].

Child & Family Center

www.childfamilycenter.org

The Child & Family Center provides mental health services, comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando Valleys.

Adopt-a-Family

Many families served by the Child & Family Center are experiencing unique challenges that keep them from providing for their families for the holidays. You can help alleviate some of that stress by helping fill a need.

This year, the Child & Family Center staff has provided a variety of ways you can help give back this holiday season and make a difference in the lives of our families.

Child & Family Center has over 200 families in need of holiday gifts for their children!

You can help spread holiday cheer by adopting one of these families and helping them provide gifts for each member of their household.

We have the perfect family fit for every gracious donor.

To Adopt-a-Family or for more information, email [email protected]

Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Inc.

www.srar.com

The SRAR Charitable Foundation is a 501C3 nonprofit and your gifts are tax deductible.

Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Inc. Sponsor a Child 2022 giving campaign will allow children the chance to give their parents a gift of a grocery gift card with a handmade card. Courtesy of Nicole Stinson.

Sponsor a Child 2022

A school in the Santa Clarita Valley will benefit from the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Inc. Sponsor a Child 2022 giving campaign.

SCV Realtor Nicole Stinson said the $25 donation per child will be used to purchase three to four toys per child and a Christmas party at their school on Dec. 15.

“We bring Santa to the school, they get a bag of arts and crafts at their table to decorate a paper ornament for their classroom tree,” said Stinson. “In addition, they get to make a homemade card made out to their parents and we give them a gift card to the grocery store.”

Stinson said it gives the children an opportunity to give a gift to their parents for the holiday season.

“We have been doing this for years and it is amazing how much the kids appreciate this party and the gifts,” she said. “For some children this might be the only Christmas they have.”

Deadline for donations is Dec. 1.

To sponsor a child visit www.srar.com/sponsorachild2022.