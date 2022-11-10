‘On Golden Pond’ opens at The Main

News release

“On Golden Pond,” presented by Off Book Theatre at The Main in Old Town Newhall, opens on Friday and runs for three weekends only.

Cantankerous retiree Norman Thayer (Barry Agin) and his conciliatory wife, Ethel (Shanan Harrell), spend summers at their New England vacation home on the shores of idyllic Golden Pond, where they are always welcomed by their lifelong friend, local mailman Charlie (David Zumsteg).

This year, their adult daughter, Chelsea (Kara Gibson), visits with her new fiancé Bill Ray (Chris Loprete) and his teenage son, Billy (Miles Koiter) on their way to Europe.

After leaving Billy behind to bond with Norman, Chelsea returns, attempting to repair the long-strained relationship with her aging father before it’s too late.

“On Golden Pond” written by Ernest Thompson. Directed by Nancy Lantis. The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall. Tickets ($14 plus Eventbrite surcharge) at ongoldenpond.eventbrite.com.