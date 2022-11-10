‘Pouring My Heart Out’ exhibit coming to CTG

News release

New Santa Clarita Artists Association member Cathy Michelle Isaacs has announced her new exhibit entitled “Pouring My Heart Out,” scheduled to run Nov. 22 to Dec. 23 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.

A free reception is scheduled to be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the CTG lobby. The public is invited to view the art in the lobby at any time the theater is open at 24242 Main St.

“My mediums include: acrylic, watercolor, resins and embellishes,” said Isaacs. “It all started with makeup, where I enjoyed a 30-plus-year career owning a day spa, having my own line of cosmetics in which I was able to mix custom cosmetics from scratch and use my love of color every day. That lead me to permanent makeup where again color and detail was everything.

“I have since retired from that amazing career and am so blessed to now have the time to pour — literally — my heart into my art,” she added. “This brings me so much joy. I love this fluid art form as the paint speaks to me and guides me. There are no two pieces exactly alike, even when using the exact same colors. That in itself is very exciting. Then once I see the piece, I am able to decide if or how I will embellish it to bring it fully to life.”