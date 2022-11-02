Rob Kerchner | Illuminating Info on Nobel Prize

Thirty-two years ago, East and West Germany reunited after 45 years. It’s something to remember, lest we think the slouch toward statism is inevitable and irrevocable. That reunification in 1990 came on the heels of the Eastern bloc revolutions of 1989, culminating in the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 and the end of the Cold War.

You’d think the Nobel Peace Prize that year would have gone to the man who won the Cold War, and told Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down that very wall, but it went to the Dalai Lama instead. And the next year the prize went to Gorbachev. That says everything you need to know about the Nobel committee. They followed up a few years later by giving it to Al Gore for global warming activism, and two years later, they gave it to Barack Obama for getting elected.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia