Saugus tennis wins wildcard game 10-8 over Millikan 

Centurions girls’ tennis advanced into the CIF Division 3 playoffs after a 10-8 wildcard win over the hosting Millikan Rams on Tuesday.

Saugus’ No. 1 doubles team, Madi Vianzon and Kelsie Lammens-Ross, led the team with three wins on the day, sweeping their matches. The pair had to battle in all three games and finished the day with 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5 wins. Lammens and Vianzon began their second round down 0-4 but managed to come back and steal the match.

All of Saugus’ singles brought in two points as the three starters all fell to Rams. Adora Vinhee, the Millikan No. 1, finished her day with 6-0, 6-0 and 6-1 wins.

Centurion singles No. 1 Julissa Diaz and No. 3 Emilia Kass both won their other games, 6-0 and 6-1.

Saugus No. 2 doubles pair of Frankie Spadoni and Brooklyn Rappe brought in one win over the Rams’ No. 2 team. The Centurion duo fell short in tight matches, finishing their day 4-6, 6-1 and 4-6.

“Every girl was able to contribute today, even in games, and it could have come down to that,” said Saugus head coach Bailey Sindle. “Playoffs is a completely new game because we have no experience against these teams and really just have to leave it all out on the court. I see it more as an advantage because it gives the girls an opportunity to just go hit the ball, be aggressive, and put aside any prior league mentality.”

It’s a quick turnaround but the Centurions will be on the road just one day after beating Millikan.

Saugus will head down to Hacienda Heights for an opening-round matchup with Wilson.

“I anticipate tomorrow being another close match but when the girls are on, they are on and ready to go,” said Sindle. “I’ve been so proud of them all season and at this point, I want to be sure they have a fun and competitive environment to be a part of.”