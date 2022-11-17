‘Winter Wonderettes’ opening at Newhall Family Theatre

News release

Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St.

Produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation, “Winter Wonderettes” is a holiday sequel to Bean’s popular jukebox musical “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

“While this show is a sequel, audiences don’t need to be familiar with the original production. There is plenty of exposition to make ‘Winter Wonderettes’ a fantastic stand-alone show for everyone to enjoy,” said Musette Caing Hart, show director and Olive Branch Theatricals CEO.

The musical reintroduces best friends Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Suzy and Missy as they reunite 10 years after graduating from Springfield High to entertain at the 1968 Harper’s Hardware Holiday Happening employee party. The show features popular holiday music from the period, including “Run Rudolph Run,” “Man with the Bag,” and “Santa Baby” as well as holiday standards.

“Audiences will get lots of comedy and even some audience participation, too,” said Caing Hart.

Four local Santa Clarita actresses make up the ensemble cast. Bre San Jose plays Cindy Lou, Kaitlyn Francel plays Missy, Brooke Kirby plays Suzy and Skylar Aurora Cutchall plays Betty Jean, as well as serving as the production’s vocal director.

“This character has been such a fun challenge,” said Francel.

The cast members are no strangers to each other and have acted together previously. “We’ve been friends for many years,” said Kirby. “But we’ve never all been on stage together as leads.”

“They are the most professional, hard-working actors, and are just fun to work with, too. Not a diva in the bunch,” said Caing Hart of her cast.

This is the second collaboration between the nonprofit organizations Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation, following this summer’s “Sh-Boom!-Life Could Be a Dream.”

“It feels like holiday celebrations are really back this year, and ‘Winter Wonderettes’ just seems like the perfect way to get together and celebrate,” said Raising the Curtain foundation President Kim Pearlman. “A musical full of ’60s-style holiday favorites performed by a very talented cast will be a fun outing for the family.”

“Winter Wonderettes” runs weekends through Dec. 11. For tickets ($15-$20) and showtimes visit olivebranchtheatricals.com.