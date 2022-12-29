All SCV teams dropped in second round of Classic at Damien 

The three remaining local boys’ basketball teams suffered second round losses at the Classic at Damien on Wednesday. The teams will continue tournament play through Friday and look to return home on a strong note.

West Ranch suffers first loss of the year

The West Ranch Wildcats are no longer unbeaten after a second-round loss to the Rancho Christian Eagles.

The Eagles rode a 9-0 second-half run to victory and took down West Ranch, 60-53.

Rancho (7-6) was led by three-star recruit Kevin Patton, who registered 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists against the Wildcats.

Cal-commit Kollen Murphy also added 16 points, five boards, four assists and a pair of steals for the Eagles. Seven-footer Jazz Gardner led all scorers with 23 points while pulling down eight rebounds for the Cats. West Ranch forward Andrew Meadow added 15 points.

The Wildcats (14-1) will now get a consolation rematch with Notre Dame on Thursday. The Cats edged the Knights 66-64 earlier this season and the rematch is sure to be another battle. Notre Dame and West Ranch take the floor at the Damien Event Center in La Verne at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Valencia taken down by Cyprus

The Valencia Vikings lost 68-61 in the Diamond Division quarterfinals to the Cyprus Pirates of Magna, Utah.

Valencia (7-7) was led by point guard Kai Davis with 19 points, six boards and five assists. Junior Bryce Bedgood has solidified himself as a double-double machine even in high-level competition, as he finished Wednesday’s contest with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Cyprus (7-3) now advances to the semifinals to face Granada High, while the Vikings will play the St. Paul Swordsmen.

Valencia and St. Paul tip off at Ramona Middle School in La Verne at 8 p.m. Thursday.



Canyon dropped by Bonita

The Canyon Cowboys were the last local team taken down, with a 59-46 late-night loss to the Bonita Bearcats.

Bonita (12-3) was coming off a 63-37 win over Elgin Park, in which Bearcats senior Jake Matsuo poured in 33 points with nine 3-pointers made.

The Cowboys (10-6) made Matsuo a focus behind the arc and limited the Bearcats guard to a couple three-pointers.

Canyon was down by three at the half but had an inconsistent second half, where the Cats were able to pull away. Lincoln Phillips led the Cowboys with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds. Carson Rodi added nine points and four rebounds, while Kobe Ennis finished with seven points and four boards.

Bonita now moves onto the Green Division semifinals with a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup with Paraclete at San Dimas High School.

Canyon will be back at Bonita High School at 4 p.m. Thursday to face Salesian.