City debuts new ‘Sammy Clarita’ book

News release 

The city’s Sammy Clarita mascot has a new look and a new book, the fourth edition of Sammy Stories. In this coloring book, Sammy and his trusty sidekick snake explore Santa Clarita’s rich western history.  

The book is available online for download at SammyClarita.com. Sammy Clarita’s new book pays tribute to the historic landmark Heritage Junction. Join Sammy in his new conductor outfit as he travels throughout the city and discovers all the Wonder Wheels, from fire trucks to sheriff vehicles, that keep the city in tip-top shape. During his journey, Sammy travels back in time and becomes a train conductor on the historic Southern Pacific caboose, which is housed right here in Santa Clarita. 

To find out more about Sammy, visit SammyClarita.com.  

