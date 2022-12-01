Holiday cruises announced for 2022 Ventura Parade of Lights, Harbor Lights

News release

This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering seasonal cruises for family and friends, as well as group functions. Ventura Harbor holiday cruises and whale watching trips are offered during the winter season.

Options include:

One-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise in Ventura Harbor. Cruise of the Ventura Keys to view decorated waterfront homes and listen to seasonal music. Dates are Dec. 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. The fare is $18 per adult, $16 per senior (55+), and $12 per child.

Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights Cruise and Fireworks: Dec. 16 and 17. Cruises depart at 5:45, 6 and 6:15 p.m. They are approximately two and a half hours. The boat stages to watch the parade, cruise the harbor to view holiday lights (excludes the Ventura Keys due to boat traffic), and ends with a fireworks display (weather permitting). The fare is $38 for adults, $35 for seniors and $28 for children under 12. Group rates are available.

Winter whale watching starts Dec. 26 and runs through mid-April: This is an annual event to see the gray whales up close and personal aboard a comfortable catamaran.

For information, reservations or to purchase gift certificates, visit www.islandpackers.com, call 805-642-1393, or visit Island Packers at 1691 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105B, in Ventura Harbor Village.