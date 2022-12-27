Lois Eisenberg | Jan. 6 Committee Sent Lois a Gift

Job well done by the Jan. 6 committee, who laid out a “Road Map to Justice” in proving what a criminal Donald Trump really is.

The Jan. 6 committee showed what a moral failure (Trump is) and Trump’s dereliction of duty as president, which are only the tip of the iceberg of some of Trump’s multiple atrocious misconducts.

Trump is not fit for office and never was, as the Jan. 6 committee so aptly proved in their investigation.

The Jan. 6 committee findings show that Trump should be “criminally charged for inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding.”

No president in American history has ever been referred by Congress for criminal prosecution, nor has any president of the United States been impeached twice.

The time for justice has come. Tis the season to indict Trump.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita