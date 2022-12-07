Lois Eisenberg | Youth Come Through in 2022

There is a saying that “youth is wasted on the young,” but not this time, in the 2022 midterm election when the young people didn’t waste any time and came out in droves to vote for the Democrats and stymie the “Red Wave,” bringing it to a “Pink Trickle.”

The young voters of 2022 chose the Democrats by 63%-35%, according to Edison Research.

Voters under 30 years of age are more dedicated to Democrats than any other age group.

May the youth continue their fight for democracy and not allow the right-wing extremists to destroy our democracy. In praise to these young people who are our future.

The future looks bright knowing that they are on the right track to save democracy.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita