Marsha McLean | ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ at the Family Literacy Festival

“The more that you read, the more things that you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been and always will be a very special place, both in my heart and in our city. Whether it’s to do research for class, apply for a passport or just find a cozy spot to get lost in a good book for an hour or two, our library branches continue to be a place that welcomes our entire community.

The Family Literacy Festival is one of my very favorite events and will return for its 15th year, showcasing all that the library has to offer. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, residents are invited to come out to the Santa Clarita Public Library – Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.) and join us for a day full of fun activities, music, Storytimes, crafts and more.

This year’s theme is “Ready, Set, Read!” inviting our book and car lovers to race to the library and enjoy a brand new feature – Wonder Wheels. If you have a little one who is obsessed with all things cars and trucks, this is the place to be. From fire engines and sheriff’s patrol cars to city trucks and more, all of the vehicles in our Wonder Wheels display will be available for kids and parents to climb into, explore the cabin, take a few photos and even honk the horn once or twice.

In the parking lot, we will have a race track designed on the asphalt, leading participants from booth to booth, craft to craft, and all the way up to the stage where you can enjoy live music, Storytime from City Council members and even watch a delightfully fun magic show. But don’t worry – this event is not just for our littlest community members! We will have crafts for both adults and teens, from magnet and coaster creations to macramé keychains and more. There will be something for everyone at the Family Literacy Festival.

The city of Santa Clarita is also pleased to announce the release of the fourth installment of “Sammy Stories” at the event. The coloring book is titled “Sammy Stories – Santa Clarita’s Wonder Wheels” and features Sammy and his trusty snake sidekick as they explore Santa Clarita and learn more about different vehicles that help run the city. From the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the new Southern Pacific caboose at Heritage Junction, kids of all ages can read and color along with Sammy through this fun and exciting adventure. Be sure to stop by the crafting table to grab your own copy. You won’t want to miss it. And don’t forget, each participant who attends the festival will get their very own bag that includes two books, a notebook and Santa Clarita Public Library swag, all for free.

With so many activities for people of all ages, I urge everyone in our community to stop by the Family Literacy Festival this year and explore all of the opportunities available at your local library branch. Whether you’re an avid reader or just a casual page flipper, the festival caters to everyone’s needs and allows our residents to engage with programming and learn more about what our library offers on a daily basis. I hope to see everyone at this wonderful event.

If you would like to learn more about the Family Literacy Festival, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].