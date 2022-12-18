Ring in the New Year 2023

By Michele E. Buttelman

The New Year is almost here. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in SoCal style. This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the New Year’s weekend will be extended through Jan. 2.

New Year’s Eve

The New Year is only weeks away. Now is the time to book your reservations for a festive New Year’s Eve.

“Ring in the New Year”

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

The Canyon Santa Clarita presents “Ring in the New Year” with DJ and dancing at The Canyon Santa Clarita. Party Like a Rock Star this New Year’s Eve…join us at The Canyon to ring in the new year with DJ and Dancing at your favorite hometown venue.

Doors open at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets: $20 / $29 / $36 + applicable fees

With regard and respect for the safety of our patrons, large bags are not permitted. No bags bigger than 10” x 6” allowed.

For tickets and information visit https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

“East Coast New Year’s Eve”

Hart and Main Event Center

24217 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

www.comedyinvalencia.com/events

Dinner and full bar service. After dinner J.R.’s Comedy Club All Star Comedy Show starring Kivi Rogers from “The Tonight Show,” local favorite Jeff Frame and Paul Douglas Moomjean. Each guest will receive party favors, noisemakers, hats, along with a Champagne Toast at 9 p.m. when we will do the countdown and ring in 2023 as if we are in Times Square in NYC.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $89.99.

“West Coast New Year’s Eve”

Hart and Main Event Center

24217 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

www.comedyinvalencia.com/events

Dinner and full bar service. After dinner J.R.’s Comedy Club All Star Comedy Show starring Kivi Rogers from “The Tonight Show,” local favorite Jeff Frame and Paul Douglas Moomjean. Each guest will receive party favors, noisemakers, hats, along with a Champagne Toast at midnight when we will do the countdown and ring in 2023.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. for dinner. Show starts 10:30 p.m. Tickets: $89.99.

“Universal Studios EVE”

100 Universal City Plaza,

Universal City, CA 91608

www.universalstudioshollywood.com

Be part of Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s EVE celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood’s EVE event Dec. 31 where you can party until 2 a.m.

Fill your day with rides, shows and attractions, and then keep the thrills going into the night. Have fun and celebrate with multiple party areas featuring music, dancing, photo ops, drinks available for purchase and a midnight countdown celebration with fireworks. Tickets: $139.

“L.A. Zoo Lights Family New Year’s Eve”

5333 Zoo Drive,

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.lazoo.org

L.A.’s brightest winter tradition has been reimagined for the 2022/2023 season! Explore an immersive landscape filled with spectacular lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers, towering trees and more for a wildlife-centered experience that’s as inspiring as it is breathtaking.

Opens 6 p.m. Includes express entry to L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow, buffet dinner with dessert, dancing, live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop and more. All ages.

Special NYE tickets: Adults $100, ages 2-17 $75. Under age 2, free.

Zoo Lights will also run nightly through Jan. 22. Regular nightly admission is $39 for ages 13 and older. Under 13 admission is $32. Open New Year’s Day evening at regular admission prices. Closes 10 p.m.

“Sant’olina Rooftop at The Beverly Hilton”

9876 Wilshire Blvd,

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Sant’olina is hosting a spectacular rooftop New Year’s Eve event, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., that captures Los Angeles’s top spot for coastal chic and elegance. Exploding onto the L.A. scene with a premier location atop the iconic Beverly Hills Hilton, the setting for this New Year’s Eve party boasts spectacular 360-degree panoramic rooftop views. Guests will be counting down to the New Year under the stars.

Stop by the five-hour premium open bar. Jam out to the sounds of a live DJ blasting Top 40, Hip Hop, Dance, House, and Mash Ups that will keep you on the dance floor late into the night. Don’t miss the DJ-led countdown to midnight complete with a complimentary glass of champagne to test the New Year.

General admission is $89. VIP tables from $800 (for four).

New Year’s Weekend

“Disney 100 Movie Marathon”

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.elcapitantickets.com

Celebrate New Year’s Day with the kids at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a special Disney 100 Years of Wonder movie event.

Tickets are on sale now to see the Disney 100 Movie Marathon at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Jan. 1, 2023. The marathon starts at noon and will include “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Aladdin” (1992), “The Lion King” (1994) and “Frozen” (2020).

Tickets are $40 and include admission to all four films, an event credential with lanyard, 20 oz. bottled beverage, D100 popcorn container with popcorn and collectible print. Family packs are available for $120 and include four of each item.

Jan. 2 “Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase”

Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevard

Pasadena, CA 91184

The 134th Rose Parade and Float fest 109th Rose Bowl Game will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The participating floats lineup along a 2-mile showcase of Rose Parade floats following their appearance along the parade route. Each year, nearly 70,000 visitors head to Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in Pasadena for the chance to walk within a few feet of the floats and appreciate up close, the creativity and detail of each magnificent display. Hours of Floatfest will be Jan. 2: 1-5 p.m., Jan. 3: 7-9 am (reserved for seniors and disabled visitors), Jan. 3: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $20.